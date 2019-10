On Sept. 27, Mace Wilner of Randallstown at the age of 63. He is survived by his brothers, Reed Wilner and Hal (Donna) Wilner, lifelong friend, Marlene Shear, and niece and nephew, Cory Wilner and Jennifer Wilner. He was predeceased by his parents, Beatrice and Joseph Wilner. Mace’s two passions were teaching and music, especially guitar and keyboard. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Johns Hopkins University.

