FRANCES ZALESKY, of Weston, Florida, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019. Frances was born in Washington D.C., Oct. 30, 1940, but grew up in Baltimore, where she graduated from Towson State Teachers College. After marrying her childhood sweetheart, Allan, she moved to South Florida in 1973, and quickly became an integral part of her community. She remained happily married to her husband for 58 years. She touched so many lives with her genuine interest in, and caring for, all those around her. She was adored by her daughters, Susan (Michael) Bakalar, Barbara Zalesky-King, and Michele (Greg) Weisman and her six grandchildren, Alexandra, Austin, Brandon and Colton, Cooper and Luca. Services were held on Oct. 8, 2019, at Star of David Memorial Gardens in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the ALS Recovery Fund, alsrecovery.org.

