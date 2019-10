On Sept. 25, Maxwell Wolff of Catonsville. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Wolff (née Spiegle); children, Michael Wolff, David (Susan) Wolff and Debbie Wolff (Adam) Sanford; and grandchildren, Rachel, Danielle and Stefanie Wolff. Mr. Wolff was predeceased by his parents, Malvin and Ruth Wolff. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

