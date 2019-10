On Sept. 25, Anatoly Ginzburg of Baltimore. He is survived by his wife, Svetlana Shklyar, children, Victor Shklyar and Elena Skotar, grandchildren, Artem and Alexandrina, and two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Marie. Mr. Ginzburg was predeceased by his parents, Osher and Yevgenia Ginzburg.

