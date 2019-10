On Sept. 27, Christine Bulmash of Lewes, Deleware. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Bulmash; children, Ari (Megan) Bulmash and Adam Bulmash; siblings, John (Melissa) Buscarino and Vivian Faherty; and grandchildren, Kallan and Tanner Bulmash. She was predeceased by her parents, Giulia and Nicholas Buscarino.

