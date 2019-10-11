Letters – October 11, 2019

Much Improved

I want to congratulate you on the 9/27/19 JT issue. It is on a totally different level than other recent issues, providing me with lots of interesting and useful information and opinion I could not get elsewhere. Particularly the articles “Your Participation Matters” (Voices section), “New Year, New… Kidney?” (Cover Story section) and the news items on the “Jew her down” incident, the Israeli rhythmic gymnast, the immigration of Russian Jews to Israel and the FIDF gala (we attended so maybe I’m biased).

“Falling Information” on page 58 (Seniors special section) — this is huge. Consider an actual JT article on this and what older people can do to minimize this risk. This is how my father died.

Of course, this is just my opinion. In any event, I really enjoyed this issue.

Ken Hornstein, Owings Mills

