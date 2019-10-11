Chef Dan’s Cafe is Coming to the J

On Sunday Oct. 27, the Weinberg Park Heights Jewish Community Center will host a grand opening for the new restaurant taking over the space vacated by Eden Cafe back in June.

“People see our café as an extension of the JCC,” said David Mitnick, the senior building and operations director at the JCC. “When the option became available to find a new vendor, we wanted to find one that would match the vision for what the JCC would become. It was therefore very important for us to have a café with kosher certification where all our members will feel comfortable.”

Called “Chef Dan’s Café at the J”, the restaurant will serve cholov Yisroel dairy food under the supervision the STAR-K, an international kosher certification agency.

At the helm of the new restaurant is the eponymous Chef Dan Neuman. Neuman, who was previously profiled by the JT, is already well known on the Baltimore culinary scene from his time at Serengeti, a kosher steakhouse where he worked as the executive chef.

Neuman comes from an Orthodox Jewish family and went to culinary school in Israel, working in kitchens around the country for five years and running a little bar and grill while there.

After returning to America, he worked for several restaurants around the New York area. He was an executive sous chef at Ram Caterers in Brooklyn for eight years before moving to Baltimore to assist in the opening of Serengeti, though he parted ways with the steakhouse in 2017.

The menu at the cafe at the JCC will range from dairy and parve (vegetarian) standards like pizza, paninis and fish to fun features such as a baked potato bar and unicron pancakes. There will be gluten-free options as well.

The grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will feature free pizza for kids as well as a moon bounce, face painting, and balloon sculptures. The restaurant will be open for business from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

