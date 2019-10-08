On September 9, Sondra Mindell Shochet. Loving wife of Dr. Bernard R. Shochet; cherished mother of Susan Abramson (Paul), Dr. Robert Shochet (Jodi), and Cantor Michael Shochet (Denise); devoted sister of the late Thea Braiterman; adored grandmother of Andrew (Heather) and Samuel Abramson, Erin (Dave) Mossberg and Rabbi Matisyahu (Chaya) Shochet, Jacob and Zachary Shochet; and great-grandchildren Reid and Riley Mossberg, Miriam, Shlomo, and Yitzchak Shochet. Graduated from Maryland Institute College of Art, Sandy Shochet was a successful interior designer of Sandy Shochet Associates, Inc. She served as President of the Maryland Chapter, American Society of Interior Designers and was an instructor at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Senior Cantor Discretionary Fund, Temple Rodef Shalom.

