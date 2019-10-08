On September 25, Sheldon Jeral of Rockville at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved wife Tikva Jeral (nee Polsky), sons Joseph (Tami) Jeral and Ben (Nour) Jeral, sister Diane Jeral, and grandchildren Aden and Ilaf Jeral. Sheldon was predeceased by his parents, Estelle and Albert Jeral. Contributions in his memory may be sent to CARE – Third World Humanitarian Crisis Organization,

Gift Center, P.O. Box 1870, Merrifield, VA 22116.

