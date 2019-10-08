On September 25, Zelda Kloner Flax of Towson at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving children, Susan Flax (Jeffrey) Posner, Heidi (Brian) Berghuis and Amy (Louis) Langer, sister, Sandra Franzen, grandchildren, Joel Posner (Amy Leiken), Dr. Andrew Posner, Matthew, Jeremy and Emily Langer and Anna Berghuis, and great-grandson, Simon Aaron Posner. Zelda was predeceased by her parents, Annie and Solomon Kloner and siblings, Fay Alpern, Irving, Sydney, Joseph and Rabbi William Kloner. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Camp Louise, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215.

