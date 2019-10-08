Samuel Fine, of Kingsville passed away on Sept. 22, at the age of 68. Born in Baltimore and raised in Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood, Samuel enjoyed a varied career, first working in information technology, culminating in the creation of The Apex Group. When the company was sold, he began a career in music and taught at Towson University as an adjunct music professor for 15 years.

A man of many interests, he enjoyed running, hiking, travelling and playing music with local bands, including Mood Swings and the Hank Levy Legacy Band. Samuel exhibited a passion and dedication to everything he did, participating in 13 marathons and traveling to 46 different countries and all seven continents. In addition to his varied interests, Samuel was a board member of the Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society and the Towson University Foundation.

Samuel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Andrea Fine (nee Smith); his children, Gregory (Dawn) Fine and Jonathan (Kathy) Fine; a sister, Nan (Alan) Krichinsky and brothers-in-law, Sheldon Langsam and Chris (Carol) Smith; his grandchildren, Ethan, Connor, Emma and Kylie Fine; and nieces and nephews Stephanie Ezra, Howard Langsam, Seth Krichinsky, Micah Krichinsky, Brian Smith and Daniel Smith. Samuel is predeceased by his parents, Grace and Joseph Fine; and a sister, Susan Langsam. Services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery – Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Towson University Foundation, PO Box 17165, Baltimore, MD 21297-0219 or Pathfinders for Autism, 235 Schilling Circle, Suite 103, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

