On September 25, Lynne Kramer Dreyer, of Wellington, Florida at the age of 46. She is survived by her parents, Bruce and Gail Mogol, daughter, Madeleine Quinlan, siblings, Amy Kramer (Chris) Borth, Scott Mogol and Stacy Mogol (Ryan) Lampel, and husband, Robert Dreyer. Lynne was predeceased by her father, Morton Kramer, and Madeleine’s father, Dennis Quinlan.

Similar Posts: