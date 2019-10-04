Jew Year’s Eve Rocks at the Howard County Conservancy

About 80 people attended The Jewish Federation of Howard County’s fourth annual Jew Year’s Eve on Sept. 27. The event was geared towards adults in their 30s-50s as part of Federation’s NextGen (formerly oxyGEN) division.

“The purpose of the event is to bring adults who still have kids at home together to celebrate the Jewish New Year and provide a meaningful Jewish experience where people can connect with each other,” said Hanni Werner, a Federation spokesperson.

The event was held at the Howard County Conservancy and boasted innovative kosher cuisine from Sweet and Good Catering, an open bar and music by Electra Entertainment. For the first time, there was also a silent auction, featuring items like a one-week ski vacation in Utah and tickets to “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Hippodrome.

