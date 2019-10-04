CHAI Receives $25K Grant From Bank of America

On Sept. 25, Bank of America employees knocked on doors to deliver $367,000 in grants to nonprofits across the State of Maryland.

Bank of America Charitable Foundation selected organizations that strengthen education, arts and culture, as well as nonprofits that support sustainable housing for all — and among them was CHAI (Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.), an agency of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.

Now in its 36th year, CHAI aims to strengthen neighborhoods with a significant Jewish presence throughout northwest Baltimore by developing and enhancing housing options, supporting residents to become agents of change in their neighborhoods, and supporting aging-in-community. The agency offers homeowner education and counseling services, and develops and manages affordable housing for seniors, families and individuals with disabilities.

CHAI received a grant of $25,000 from the foundation.

“It’s great to know that an institute like Bank of America is so invested to help our work on the ground in Park Heights,” said CHAI CEO Lisa Budlow.

“This grant will assist CHAI with home buyer and retention services, as well as pre- and post-purchase counseling to maintain responsible homeownership,” she said.

The grants distributed last week bring Bank of America’s total giving in the state of Maryland in 2019 to $1,135,700.

“We’re investing in the future of Maryland communities because we understand that our neighbors need to be strong to take care of each other,” said Bank of America Greater Maryland Market President Sabina Kelly.

“We’re honored to partner with nonprofit organizations that strengthen Maryland communities and advance economic mobility,” she said.

