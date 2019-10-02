You Should Know … Solomon Cadle

Solomon Cadle, 36, lives with his wife Naomi and their four children in Baltimore, but his love for the Packers belies his Midwestern roots: He was born in St. Louis, grew up in Milwaukee and lived in Chicago as well. The family attends Congregation Ohel Moshe (Rabbi Teichman’s shul, he added for clarity) and his older children go to Talmudical Academy and Bais Yaakov, while the youngest is still in the playgroup stage.

Cadle has a bachelor’s in Talmudic law in addition to his JD and is a partner at McKennon Shelton & Henn LLP. His focus in his practice is on the federal tax law and regulations involving public finance. Don’t let his credentials fool you, though.

What is your favorite thing about the Baltimore Jewish community?

From when I first moved to Baltimore the thing that stuck me immediately was the sense of camaraderie, warmth and togetherness of the Baltimore Jewish community. For a community of this size to have a collective identity and feeling of shared responsibility and care for one another is commendable.

What is the biggest misconception you find people have about tax lawyers?

Ha! There is a bit of truth mixed into some of the jokes people say about both lawyers and taxes. However, one common misconception I come across is that if you’re a tax lawyer you must have no personality. While I can appreciate the sentiment, considering the line of work we’re in, I find that many tax lawyers end up having a great sense or humor or wittiness that provides some levity to what many times can be an otherwise dense area of the law.

Disclaimer: I wouldn’t trust this notion, considering it is coming from a tax lawyer.

Do you ever find yourself reminded of Jewish texts you’ve learned when you’re dealing with U.S. tax law?

All. The. Time. Where I see it the most is not necessarily directly in the content of the rules and regulations themselves; rather it is in the interpretative exercise based on the language used. Many inferences and corollaries are made and drawn based on the particularities of how a rule or regulation within the Internal Revenue Code is worded.

For example, “Why was the word “facility” used in law 1 and law 2 and the word “project” everywhere else that this similar rule comes up?” is a statement you will hear today when discussing tax law. I am reminded constantly of the “13 Rules of Rabbi Yishmoel” for elucidation of the Torah and the decisions of law made from such rules of logic. For example, we know that there is a special mitzvah to sit and eat in the Sukkah on the first night of Sukkot, and there is also a special mitzvah to eat matzah on the first night of Passover. This symmetry of obligation between the two holidays is learned from a symmetry of language in the context of the two holidays. This rule of logic is termed “gezaira shava” in the Talmud; many times, we will use that same rule of logic to interpret the situation above where two different rules use the same word.

There are several other examples, but I’ve probably already completely negated my “misconception” argument about tax-lawyers above.

What do you like to do when you aren’t working?

I really enjoy spending time outdoors with my family, running and playing sports. Maryland has such beautiful parks and open spaces to breathe in that fresh country air and enjoy the amazing trees that grow here.

What is your favorite local restaurant?

Oh wow. It depends on the day, but I really enjoy Sapori. The food and service are excellent and the ambiance is just right.

What is your Rosh Hashanah resolution?

I would really like to reduce my smartphone screen time and be more conscious of how I interact with it.

What is a surprising fact your neighbors might not know about you?

That at seven years and counting in our current home, this is the longest I have ever lived in any one house or apartment.

Benjamin Franklin said nothing in this world is certain except death and taxes. What two things would you add to that list?

Having a positive attitude will never cost you, and there will never be another you.

