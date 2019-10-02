Bernie Sanders Undergoes Heart Procedure

Sen. Bernie Sanders had two stents inserted for an artery blockage, JTA reported today.

A Wednesday statement by Jeff Weaver, an aide to the Vermont Democrat and presidential hopeful, said Sanders had “experienced some chest discomfort” at a Tuesday campaign event. Testing found the artery blockage and the procedure was completed.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” the statement said.

The Jewish lawmaker’s campaign events have been canceled “until further notice,” Weaver said.

Sanders, 78, currently is polling in third place in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, behind Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

