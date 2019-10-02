Theodore “Teddy” Rutkovitz, of Baltimore passed away on Sept. 20, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Charlotte Rutkovitz (nee Reisberg), his children Kari (Mark) Schlossberg, and Steven (Lauren) Rutkovitz, his grandchildren Andrew (Rachel) Schlossberg, Allison Schlossberg, Alex, Matthew, and Peri Rutkovitz, and his loving sister-in-law Marion (Sheldon) Gimbel. Mr. Rutkovitz was predeceased by his brothers Julian and Gershon Rutkovitz, his sister-in-law Fritzie (Dr. Edmund) Glaser, and his parents Lillian and Jacob Rutkovitz. Services at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.

