Samuel Fine, of Kingsville passed away on Sept. 22, at the age of 68. Born in Baltimore and raised in Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood, Samuel graduated from Milford Mill High School in 1968.

Following high school, Samuel attended UMBC, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. However, beyond earning his initial undergraduate degree, he also earned an MBA from the University of Maryland in Operations Research, a Bachelor’s in music history and literature from Towson University, an MBA in musicology from Peabody Conservatory, and a PhD in musicology from the University of Maryland.

Samuel enjoyed a varied career, first working in information technology, culminating in the creation of The Apex Group. When the company was sold, he began a career in music and taught at Towson University as an adjunct music professor for 15 years.

A man of many interests, he enjoyed playing music with local bands, including Mood Swings and the Hank Levy Legacy Band, running, hiking, and travelling. Mr. Fine exhibited a passion and dedication to everything he did, participating in 13 marathons and traveling to 46 different countries and all seven continents. In addition to his varied interests, Samuel was a board member of the Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society and the Towson University Foundation.

Samuel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Andrea Fine (nee Smith); his children Gregory (Dawn) Fine and Jonathan (Kathy) Fine; a sister, Nan (Alan) Krichinsky and brothers-in-law, Sheldon Langsam and Chris (Carol) Smith; his grandchildren, Ethan, Connor, Emma and Kylie Fine; and nieces and nephews Stephanie Ezra, Howard Langsam, Seth Krichinsky, Micah Krichinsky, Brian Smith and Daniel Smith. Samuel is predeceased by his parents, Grace and Joseph Fine; and a sister, Susan Langsam. Services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery-Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Towson University Foundation, PO Box 17165, Baltimore, MD 21297-0219 or Pathfinders for Autism, 235 Schilling Circle, Suite 103, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

