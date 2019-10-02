Estelle Rose Eisenberg of Columbia passed away on Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 87. She is survived by her loving children, Cantor Roger (Elizabeth) Eisenberg, Dr. Howard-Chaim (Debbie) Eisenberg, and Lloyd (Linda) Eisenberg; her brother-in-law, Freddie Barnett; grandchildren Aryeh (Debbie) Eisenberg, Rachel Levy, Rena (Michael) Lev, Chaim Eisenberg, Shira (Drew) Burns, Michelle (Brandi McRaven), Daniel and Evan Eisenberg, and Angela Roseman; great grandchildren, Avi, Eitan, Joelle, Lilly, Benjamin, Gabriel, Zachary, Abigail and Joseph; and her nephew, Mitchell Barnett. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth Eisenberg; parents, Evelyn and Michael Mestesky; and a nephew, Larry Barnett. Services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208.
