Arnold “Arnie” Davis of Taneytown passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Davis (nee Chomet), children, Glenn Davis, Laura (Rich) Shickman and Lisa (Ken) Rozanski, daughter-in-law, Ann Davis, grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Brian (Emma) Davis, Ashley (Tim) Evans, Amanda Rozanski, Kyle Rozanski, Colin Shickman, Justin Shickman, Evan Shickman, Bobby Davis, Jessica Davis and Blair Davis, and great granddaughter, Caroline Evans. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Davis. Funeral services and interment held at Beth El Memorial Park in Randallstown on Thursday, Sept. 26. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

