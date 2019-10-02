Jane Goetz Critz passed away at the age of 102 on Thursday Sept. 19, 2019. Born in Omaha, Nebraska to Dr. James Goetz and Louise (Heller) Goetz, she was both a homemaker and a first grade teacher for many years. During World War II, she was a “Gray Lady,” volunteering for the Red Cross and knitting sweaters for soldiers overseas. Jane was an accomplished pianist who played piano by ear, and after moving to Harford County from Baltimore in 2016, started a monthly “sing-along” program at her independent living residence in Bel Air, Maryland. Forty or more residents gathered each month to sing- along to the songs she skillfully and effortlessly played while bringing joy to so many.

She is survived by daughter Joan Suprock, grandson John (Erene) Suprock, granddaughter Rebecca (Robert) Gilman, and great-granddaughter Heidi; son John Critz and his former wife Mary Lou, granddaughters Kimberly Critz and Ellen (Shawn) Beears, and great grandchildren Benjamin and Addison.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Frederick Critz; and by brothers Bill and Morris Goetz. When asked her secret to longevity, she answered “Family, faith, and friends.” Services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery — Berrymans Lane. Those who desire may send contributions in her memory to The Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014, The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or any worthy charity of choice.

