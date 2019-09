Sylvia Reicher of Baltimore, beloved wife of the late Sol Reicher, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019. For 102 years, she was surrounded by her devoted family. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The League For People With Disabilities, Inc., 1111 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21239.

