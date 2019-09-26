Renee Lois Neuman (nee Engelman), of Pikesville passed away on Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Renee was predeceased by her loving husband, Sheldon Berman. She is survived by her beloved children, Marc (Tami) Berman, Elise (Ira) Feit and Michael Berman; a sister Carol (Bernard) Smullian; and grandchildren Shelli, Ira and Hannah Berman. Services and interment held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.

