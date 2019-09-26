HOPFENBURG

Alan Hopfenberg, 90, passed away early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Charlotte (Guffan) Hopfenberg. Born in Far Rockaway, New York, a son of the late Irving and Grace (Hausner) Hopfenberg, he was a longtime resident of Providence, Rhode Island. He worked at the Providence Post Office for over 20 years. Alan was a Korean Conflict Army veteran and a Rhode Island JVFW Vice Commander. He was a graduate of Bryant University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Alan was a member of Touro Fraternal Association, the United States Postal Workers Union, and past President of the Rhode Island Gilbert & Sullivan Society.

Devoted father of Shazy (Hopfenberg) King and her husband, Cantor Thom King, of Pikesville; Dr. Russell Hopfenberg and his wife, Edie, of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Steven Hopfenberg of Providence. Dear brother of the late Larry Hopfenberg. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Sarah, Tovah, Coleman and Emily. Funeral and interment in Rhode Island. Please omit flowers.

Similar Posts: