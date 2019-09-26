Max Feit, of Baltimore passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Max, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, is survived by his loving wife of 65-years, Miriam Feit (nee Sonnenschein), children, Dorette Feit (Mark Magit) and Derek (Liba) Feit, siblings, Evelyn (late Dutch) Hauser and Miriam (late Raymond) Eberwein, and dear friends, Pat and Ralph Horner. Max was predeceased by his siblings, Rose (Leon) Bondroff, Oscar Feit, Irvin (Renee) Feit and Benny (Shirley) Feit, and parents, Ida and Louis Feit. Services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park — Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project,

1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.

