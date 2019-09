Selma Berger of Columbia passed away on Sept. 16, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by her children, Robert Berger (Diane Toomey), Ronald (Leslie) Berger, and Karen Berger (Gary) Mitchell; a sister, Lillian Davis; grandchildren Kimberly Jo (Bill) Powell and Jennifer Berger; and great-grandchildren Sierra Brooke Powell and William Corvin Powell. Mrs. Berger was predeceased by a her husband, Philip Berger, and a sister, Ruth Soroka. Services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park – Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.

