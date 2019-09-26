Morris ‘Moish’ Balanson of Baltimore (and formerly of New York) passed away on Sept. 16, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his children Rabbi Asher Balanson, Eliezer “Leonard” Balanson and Estelle and Harvey Posner; his sibling Rabbi Dr. Norman (Zahavah) Strickman; his grandchildren Tzippy, Shimmy, Malky, Shoshi, Chumi, Eti, Naftali, Shimshon, Uriel, Sarit, Elanna, Chai, Akiva and Tzachi; and many loving great-grandchildren. Mr. Balanson was predeceased by his loving wife Rose Balanson (nee Ekstein), his sibling Yospha Fishman, and his parents Chaya and Joseph Balanson. Services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Interment Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon, New York. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

