Mama Leah’s at JCC Closes

The Mama Leah’s café at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Greater Baltimore is permanently closed, according to a post on the JCC’s Facebook page.

“The partners who had originally signed on to operate the Owings Mills café [said] that they had dissolved their partnership” and Mama Leah’s is discontinuing business at the Owings Mills location in order to devote more attention to their primary location in Pikesville, said Robin Rose-Samuels, senior director of marketing for the JCC in an email.

The JCC wishes their former partners every success, Rose-Samuels added, and JCC is currently searching for a new vendor for the space “pleasing to the wide range of our

members, guests and staff.”

