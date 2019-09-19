High Holidays on a Budget

It’s that time of year again — leaves are changing colors, kids are back in school and reminders are coming from all corners with a force reminiscent of the exhortations of Biblical prophets:
Don’t forget to register for High Holiday tickets!
Part money-making endeavor and part crowd-control, the tradition of charging for a guaranteed space at the local shteibel, synagogue or temple for Rosh Hashanah (the celebration of the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) is pervasive in American congregations.
Cost shouldn’t be an obstacle to getting your fix of the High Holiday experience, however. Many if not most congregations are willing to negotiate lower fees for those who need them, but for your convenience the JT presents a non-exhaustive list of free or low-cost options ($100 or less) across the Greater Baltimore area. Some services are conventional while others are more out-of-the-box, but no synagogue membership is required and they all offer opportunities to connect with your faith and community without breaking the bank.
Can we get a hallelujah?
Note: This year Rosh Hashanah is on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and Yom Kippur is on Oct. 9.
CHABAD
- Chabad House of Downtown’s “Rosh Hashanah Slacker’s Service”
One day only (Sept. 30, 6:15 p.m.)
Location: 407 S. High St., Baltimore
Includes: Afternoon shofar blowing and some holiday refreshments, followed by Tashlich at the Inner Harbor
Cost: Free. RSVP not required.
Be a sponsor for $180.
- Chabad of Hunt Valley’s Rosh Hashanah service
Location: Sept. 30, the Baltimore Country Club, 11500 Mays Chapel Road, Lutherville-Timonium; Oct. 1, the Chabad Center, 808 W. Padonia Road, Cockeysville
Includes: Services both days of Rosh Hashanah (10 a.m. start time, shofar 11 a.m.) and Yom Kippur (Kol Nidrei 7 p.m. the night before; morning services start 10 a.m.).
Children’s entertainment provided, no signup required. Services will be interspersed with explanations and page guidance.
Price: Free
- Chabad of Owings Mills High Holiday services
Location: Owings Mills JCC, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills
Includes: Services on both days of Rosh Hashanah (9:30 a.m. start time, shofar 11:30 a.m.) and Yom Kippur (Kol Nidrei 6:15 p.m. the night before; morning services start 9:30 a.m.). Tashlich following services on Day 1 of Rosh Hashanah.
Children’s programming during services. Kiddush buffet both days
of Rosh Hashanah.
Price: Free. Donations encouraged.
Contact: 410-356-5156
- Harford Chabad’s “High Holidays at Harford Chabad”
Location: 15 N. Bond St., Bel Air
Includes: Services on both days of Rosh Hashanah (9:30 a.m. start time, shofar 11:30 a.m.) and on Yom Kippur (Kol Nidrei 6:15 p.m. the night before; morning services start 9:30 a.m.).
Children’s programming available during services. Post-Rosh Hashanah Dinner available (separate charge).
Price: Services are free, donations of $100 per adult and $18 per child appreciated. Dinner is $25 per adult, $18 per child.
Contact: 443-353-9718
MULTIPLE DENOMINATIONS
- Johns Hopkins Hillel’s Rosh Hashanah services
Location: Charles Commons Ballroom, 3301 N. Charles St., Baltimore
Includes: Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox services at different locations and times (visit hopkinshillel.org/high-holidays-2019/ for more info).
Dinner after services (free for students, if they have an advanced reservation).
Price: Free for students
with advance reservations
Contact: 410-516-0333
nbentov1@jhu.edu
ORTHODOX
- Etz Chaim Center
Location: 3702 Fords Lane, Baltimore
Includes: Services on both days of Rosh Hashanah (7:30 a.m. start time, shofar 11:10 a.m.) and Yom Kippur (Kol Nidrei 6:20 p.m. the night before; morning services start 8 a.m.). Tashlich at 5:30 p.m. on Day 1 of Rosh Hashanah.
Price: $60 suggested donation
Contact: info@etzchaimusa.org
RECONSTRUCTIONIST
- Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl’s High Holy Days services
Address: Homewood Friends 3107 N. Charles St., Baltimore
Includes: Services on both days of Rosh Hashanah (9:30 a.m. start time) and Yom Kippur (Kol Nidrei 6 p.m. the night before; morning services start 9:30 a.m.) Tashlich at 4 p.m. on both days of Rosh Hashanah.
Accessible by ramp.
Price: Pay as you can. $75 per adult and $35 child appreciated, but all donations are welcome and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Contact: highholydays@hinenubaltimore.org
- Kol HaLev High Holiday Services
Address: 130 W. Seminary Avenue, Suite 100, Lutherville
Includes: Services on both days of Rosh Hashanah (10 a.m. start time) and Yom Kippur (10 a.m. start time). Tashlich at 2 p.m. on Day 1 of Rosh Hashanah.
Children’s activity (6-11 years old) at 11 a.m. on Day 1 of Rosh Hashanah.
American Sign Language interpreting provided. Food drive.
Price: Free, but online registration for Rosh Hashanah Day 1, Yom Kippur, and Community Break Fast are required. This will be strictly enforced this year.
Contact: (410) 299-7967
REFORM
- Har Sinai Congregation’s “Contemporary Family Service”
One day only (Sept. 30)
Location: 2905 Walnut Avenue, Owings Mills
Price: Free, but advance registration required.
Contact: vthaler@harsinai-md.org
- Temple Adas Shalom (Harford Jewish Center)
Address: 8 N. Earlton Road Extension, Havre de Grace
Includes: Services on both days of Rosh Hashanah (9:15 a.m. start time) and Yom Kippur (Kol Nidrei 7:30 p.m. the night before; morning services start 9:30 a.m.) Tashlich at 11:45 a.m. on Day 1 of Rosh Hashanah.
Rosh Hashanah gourmet Sephardic Seder and Yom Kippur Nature Walk on Mr. Bob Trail offered.
Price: Free. Donations accepted.
Contact: (410) 939-3170
- Temple Isaiah’s “Rosh Hashanah in the Park”
One day only (Sept. 30)
Location: The Chrysalis Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia
Includes: Services at 2:30 p.m. and Tashlich at 3:45 p.m.
Services outside in the presence of
“a stunning work of futuristic urban art.” Attendees can bring a picnic lunch, if desired.
Price: Free
Contact: 301-317-1101
info@templeisaiah.org
- The Reform Temple Inc.’s High Holiday services
Address: Martin’s Valley Mansion, 594 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville
Price: Free
