Three Injured in Explosion at Owings Mills School

Three people suffered non life-threatening injuries this morning in an explosion at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, according to a statement by the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Two patients — one adult and one child — were transported to local hospitals. The third, an adult, was treated at the scene. Both adults had been working in the boiler room area, where the explosion occurred.

Baltimore County Fire Department units were dispatched to the private preparatory school in the 8600 block of McDonogh Road at 8:31 a.m. for a report of an explosion at a smokestack connected to a boiler room (known on campus as the “shot tower”).

First-arriving crews found the top of the shot tower blown off and bricks from the tower strewn in the vicinity. Fire Department personnel searched for trapped victims, but none were found.

The two employees working in the boiler room, as well as students and employees in nearby buildings, evacuated on their own.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) was dispatched and will handle the investigation.