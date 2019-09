On Aug. 15, 2019, Rhona Lee Tabor (nee Brenner); she was predeceased by husband Neil Tabor; parents Charles and Mayme Brenner; and sister Miriam Shear. She is survived by children Steven Raymond Tabor (Anneke De Lorm) and Nancy (Henry) Dove; sister Sonia Lansman; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.

Similar Posts: