On Aug. 13, 2019, Sylvia Stone (nee Synderman), of Winter Park, Fl. She was predeceased by husband Simon Stone; parents Morris and Anna Snyderman; and siblings Florence Plisco and Mildred Harris. She is survived by children Mark (Susie) Stone, Arnold “Arnie” (Helaine) Stone and Barry (Dagmar) Stone; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.

Similar Posts: