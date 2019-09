On Aug. 16, 2019, Miriam Smelkinson (nee Wachter); she was predeceased by husband Alvin Paul Smelkinson; parents Rebecca and Samuel Wachter; daughter Rina (Howard) Janet; siblings Albert (Irene) Wachter, Pearl (Bernard) Berelowitz, Dora (Jack) Rabovsky, Goldie (Morris) Beber and Louis (Jeanne) Wachter; and grandson Adam (Corinne) Janet. She is survived by children Ira (Lisa) Smelkinson and Jeffrey (Deborah) Smelkinson; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and various other family. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.

