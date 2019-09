On Aug. 13, 2019, William K. Schapiro of Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC. He is survived by wife Ivona Schapiro; siblings Janet (Darryl) London and Robert Schapiro; one nephew; one niece; and a great-nephew. He was predeceased by parents Alan and Bernice Schapiro. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Schapiro Yerushalayim Program Fund, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.

