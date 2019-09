On Aug. 13, 2019, Mervyn Margolies; he is survived by wife Jackie Margolies (nee Raport); children Marilynn (Mark) Cohen and Jeffrey (Jamie) Margolies; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by parents Murray Margolies and Ruth Margolies (nee Selko). Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

