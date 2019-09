On Aug. 6, 2019, Joel Wohl of Baltimore and Palm Beach, Florida passed away. He is survived by wife Hillary Ellen Wohl (nee Soloff); children Melissa (Jonathan) Wohlberg, Erika Wohl and Jake Wohl, brother David (Janice) Wohl; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Gilbert and Eleanor Wohl. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.

