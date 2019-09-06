On July 17, 2019, Barbara Reich Wellington passed away in Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Fred Wellington, children Lisa (Bill) Gouker and Nancy Naron, grandchildren, Emma Gouker, Rachael Martin and Josh Martin. She was predeceased by her parents, Esther and Ned Reich. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society,

405 Williams Court, St. 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

