Lawrence Schneider, of Southfield, Michigan, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. He is survived by brother Rabbi Paul (Marilyn) Schneider and Dr. Jerry (Elaine) Schneider; four nephews; two nieces; and five great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Benjamin and Sarah Schneider and brother Mark (Soni) Schneider. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benjamin and Sarah Schneider Israel Fund at Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208

