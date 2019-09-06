Jane Krieger Schapiro, of Baltimore, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. She was predeceased by husbands Leroy Cohen and Marvin Schapiro. She is survived by children Joann (Jack) Fruchtman, Howard K. (Nancy) Cohen and J. Mark (Lorraine) Schapiro; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Jane K. Schapiro Foundation for Young Women’s Leadership at The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201; or the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.

Similar Posts: