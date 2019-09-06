Jack B. Rubin, of Baltimore, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. He was predeceased by wife Carol Rubin and parents Morris Rubin and Ida Rubin Collector. He is survived by children Mara Rubin (Scott Pietak) and Julie Rubin (Jim Astrachan); siblings Rochelle Goldstein and Gary Rubin; companion Erika Bowen; and two grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ACLU, 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

