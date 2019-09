Bella Levin (nee Weinstein) passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. She was predeceased by husband Sidney Levin and parents Samuel and Bessie Weinstein. She is survived by children Gary Marc (Carol) Levin, Beth Marcy (Michael) Schlein and Mindy Kay (Arieh) Zacks; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Covenant Guild Inc. c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, or the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: