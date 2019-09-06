Edith Dorenfeld (nee Rosenberg) passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. She was predeceased by husband Sylvan Dorenfeld; son Sheldon Dorenfeld; and siblings Paul (Lenora) Myerberg and Anna (Raymond) Ely. She is survived by children Alan (Sharon) Dorenfeld and Donna Lowman; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sylvan Dorenfeld Scholarship Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave.,
Pikesville, MD 21208.
DORENFELD
Edith Dorenfeld (nee Rosenberg) passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. She was predeceased by husband Sylvan Dorenfeld; son Sheldon Dorenfeld; and siblings Paul (Lenora) Myerberg and Anna (Raymond) Ely. She is survived by children Alan (Sharon) Dorenfeld and Donna Lowman; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sylvan Dorenfeld Scholarship Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave.,
Leave a Reply