Edith Dorenfeld (nee Rosenberg) passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. She was predeceased by husband Sylvan Dorenfeld; son Sheldon Dorenfeld; and siblings Paul (Lenora) Myerberg and Anna (Raymond) Ely. She is survived by children Alan (Sharon) Dorenfeld and Donna Lowman; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sylvan Dorenfeld Scholarship Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave.,

Pikesville, MD 21208.

