On August 13, 2019, Alvin Bober, of Owings Mills. He is survived by wife Dena Bober; children Hope (Greg) Corrigan and Jason (Minna) Bober; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Louis and Esther (nee Schwartz) Bober and siblings Shirley Rutenberg, Lillian Rutenberg, Abraham Bober and Mindy Stern. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Adat Chaim Synagogue, 10989 Red Run Blvd. #109, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Similar Posts: