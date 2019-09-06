Anita Hirsch (nee Bendler) passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Harold Hirsch. Beloved mother of Maureen (Larry) Kessler, Stacey (Hal) Miller and Danielle (Les) Stettner. Beloved grandmother of Bradley (Tammy) Kessler, Eric Kessler, Stephen (Lauren) Kessler, Jill (Dylan) Browning, Robert (Suzanne) Jerome, Erica Jerome, Hailey Stettner and Dylan Stettner. Sister of Helen Stern and Dolly Rosoff. Daughter of the late Pola and Julius Bendler. Great grandmother of Alexa, Zachary, London, Colter, Saylor and Scotland.

The family will be receiving company at the home of Maureen and Larry Kessler on Sept. 7 and 8 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 111 Church Rd., Owings Mills, MD 21117.

