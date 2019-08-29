Shaarei Tfiloh Relocates High Holiday Services

Shaarei Tfiloh will not hold High Holiday services in their historic Druid Hill Park building for the first time in 99 years, according Rabbi David E. Herman. Due to structural issues in their building, services will be conducted at Bnos Yisroel on Park Heights Ave. in Baltimore.

One of the oldest functioning synagogue buildings in Maryland, Shaarei Tfiloh Synagogue was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. It was built in the neoclassical style and features large arched stained glass windows and a pedimented roofline surmounted by a central copper-clad dome. The now turquoise-colored dome was famously featured in the 1999 movie “Liberty Heights.”

Shaarei Tfiloh conducts Orthodox services but welcomes Jews of all denominations, according to the rabbi.

For more information on Shaarei Tfiloh’s High Holiday services, call 410-523-4375.

