Jean Narrow of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; wife of the late Milton Narrow; mother of Sheldon (Judi Dickman-Narrow) Narrow and Eve (Dr. Sam Tilonsky) Narro; grandmother of Tova (Alex Spizler) Narrow Spizler, Avi (Atara Tilonsky) Narrow-Tilonsky and Miriam (Elie) Bashevkin; great-grandmother of Mayer, Goldy, Ziv and Eitan.

Funeral services were held in Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions can be made to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation, 7000 Rockland Hills Dr., Baltimore, MD 21209.

