Herman I. Venick, of Baltimore, passed away on August 19, 2019, at the age of 86. Mr. Venick is survived by his wife Beverly (nee Grossblatt); children Jeffrey (Sherri) Venick, Robin Venick, Julie (Craig) Berger and Steven (Holly) Venick; his brother Charles Venick; sisters-in-law Paula Venick, Beverly Venick and Rosalie Sklar; his grandchildren Jennifer (Joshua) Erez, Jill (Niv) Fishbein, Kori (Zachary) Pomerantz, Adam (Bas-Sheva) Venick, Colby, Brett and Jessica Berger, Jordyn Venick, Hunter Venick and Marley Venick; and 13 great-grandchildren. Mr. Venick is predeceased by brother Jerome Venick; his parents Reuben and Ida Venick; and sister-in-law Anita Fisher.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 20, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to The Holly and Steven Venick and Family Extracurricular Activity Fund, c/o Beth Tfiloh, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

In mourning at 3216 Midfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. Shacharit services on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday (8/26) at 7 a.m. and on Sunday at 9 a.m. Mincha/Maariv on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7:45 p.m. and Friday (Mincha only) at 3 p.m. Visiting hours will be Tuesday 7-9:30 p.m.; Wednesday 7-11 a.m., 1:30-5 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m.; Thursday 7-11 a.m., 1:30-5 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m.; Friday 7-11 a.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m.; and Sunday 9–11 a.m., 1:30-5 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m.

