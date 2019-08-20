Arkady Shif, of Baltimore, passed away on August 19, 2019, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife Fira Shif (nee Rachlina); children Asya (Michael) Zukerman and Michael Shif (Alina Novikova); grandchildren Yelena (Arthur) Balin and Nicole Shif; and great-grandchildren Stella and Simone Balin. Mr. Shif was predeceased by his parents Sarah and Pinchus Shif.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 20, with a viewing at 3 p.m. and funeral service at 4 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. The family will be receiving at Intermission Restaurant, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd., Suite 106, Owings Mills, MD 21117, following interment.

