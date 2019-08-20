On August 19, 2019, Stanley T. Levinson of Sol Levinson and Bros., Inc. passed away.

He was the devoted husband of Celia Levinson (nee Hyman); loving father of Jamie Levinson-Finkelstein (Jay Finkelstein) and Ellensue Levinson-Jeffers (Brian Jeffers); cherished brother of the late Burton Levinson; cherished grandfather of Micah Finkelstein, Adam Jeffers (girlfriend Danielle McKissick) and Alyssa Jeffers (fiance Ben Goldberg); dear son of the late Goldie (nee Rothstein) and Emanuel Levinson. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, as well as devoted caregiver Grace Boateng.

In July 2017, the JT wrote a cover story on the Sol Levinson funeral home’s 125th anniversary.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 21, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at Woodholme Country Club on Wednesday immediately following interment with a service at 5 p.m. The family will be receiving on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at Stanley’s residence.

