Jason Norman Abramowitz, of Columbia, passed away on August 18, 2019, at the age of 34. He is survived by his beloved parents Adele Abramowitz and Clifford Abramowitz; his brother Joshua (Tara) Abramowitz; grandmother Mary Ellebracht; nephew and niece Caleb and Caleigh Abramowitz; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents Natalie and Leon Abramowitz, and William Ellebracht.

Jason attended Oakland Mills High School, University of Maryland College Park and Morgan State University, and was a big Washingon Capitals fan. He was an advocate for people with disabilities and has inspired many ambulatory people to achieve more. Jason lived a full and active life.

Funeral services will be held at The Meeting House in Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045, on Thursday, August 22. Time of funeral is not yet scheduled. Please omit flowers.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 8501 LaSalle Road, Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045, immediately following interment, then at 6140 Agail Place, Columbia, MD 21045.

